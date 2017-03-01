Harrison Township dental office raided by Attorney General’s Office

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office searched a dental center in Harrison Township Wednesday.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted with serving a search warrant at Dixie Dental and Denture Center at 3609 N. Dixie Drive Wednesday.

Jill Del Greco, spokeswoman for the AG’s office said there have been no arrests or charges in the case but the investigation is ongoing.

The office is closed while law enforcement conducts their search.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated as we learn more information.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news