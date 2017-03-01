Harrison Township dental office raided by Attorney General’s Office

2 Bug Logo Master By Published:
police-lights-night_1384196294276_4084896_ver1.0_640_480

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office searched a dental center in Harrison Township Wednesday.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted with serving a search warrant at Dixie Dental and Denture Center at 3609 N. Dixie Drive Wednesday.

Jill Del Greco, spokeswoman for the AG’s office said there have been no arrests or charges in the case but the investigation is ongoing.

The office is closed while law enforcement conducts their search.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated as we learn more information.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s