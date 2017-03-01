Heroin overdose calls up in February compared to January

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the increase in calls for opiate overdose services increased from February to January.

The uptick isn’t by much, but Chief Deputy Rob Streck says it’s the upward trend that’s alarming.

In January, the sheriff’s office tracked 371 calls for service for overdoses in the county (not including four cities), the coroner’s office reports 54 of those were suspected overdose deaths.

In February, the sheriff’s office received 375 calls for overdose services. Streck believes when the overdose deaths numbers are released for the month, that too will be higher than January’s figures.

“It’s getting out of hand. When your officers are taking 10 or 12 calls a night just for overdose calls, it’s to the point where it’s hard to keep up with Naloxone (a medicine that reverses the effects of an overdose),” said Streck.

He says lately, most of the time when law enforcement administers Naloxone they have to use more than one or two doses.

“Sometimes it’s four or six doses and that will become a strain,” he said.

It’s also expensive. Streck says to highlight how bad the problem is the county is using grant money to supply Naloxone or Narcan.

“Once you used what you’re allotted, then you’re going to have to purchase it on your own. Which, will eventually be very costly,” said Streck.

Streck says despite all of law enforcement’s efforts it’s discouraging the numbers keep climbing.

“With Naloxone and Narcan, officers carrying Narcan that saves people lives, but day in and day out when you administer it and you bring someone back and you save someone’s life. To go back two days later and that person is now deceased because no one got there in time, it can really take a toll on you,” said Streck, who has been Chief Deputy for four years.

2 NEWS reporter Maytal Levi in an exclusive interview asked, “Why do you think people who have never tried heroin before, will take that first hit knowing how addicting it is?.” He responded,”

Streck says if the numbers don’t let up soon it could take away from other services like traffic stops and other crimes.

“With everything the Range Task Force is doing, everything Bulk Currency Force is doing, everything the Montgomery County Drug-Free Coalition is doing, the numbers just keep going up. I am very worried the trend from January to February is go up as far as calls for service go,” said Streck.

Levi asked, “What can citizens in the community do to help?”.

“Don’t try it. Don’t even think about testing it out. If you’re a parent talk to your kids about. Be a parent, don’t be a friend when it comes to drugs. If you see something, say something. We are active in shutting down the people who are providing it. So, if you think you have a house that’s providing heroin, call,” he said.