Vacant house catches on fire in Dayton

DAYTON (WDTN) — Crews are on the scene of a vacant house fire in Dayton.

Firefighters responded to a fire call just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday on Salem Avenue at the corner of Emerson Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, flames were visible on the second floor of the house and heavy smoke was billowing from the building.

Salem Avenue has been shut down as firefighters work to put out the fire. Officials recommend an alternate route of Catalpa to Cornell if people have to drive in the area.

There are no initial reports of injuries in connection with the fire.

The cause is under investigation.