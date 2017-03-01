Vacant house catches on fire in Dayton

By Published: Updated:
A vacant house caught on fire near Salem and Emerson Avenues in Dayton
A vacant house caught on fire near Salem and Emerson Avenues in Dayton

DAYTON (WDTN) — Crews are on the scene of a vacant house fire in Dayton.

Firefighters responded to a fire call just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday on Salem Avenue at the corner of Emerson Avenue.

A vacant house catches on fire near Salem and Emerson Avenues in Dayton
A vacant house catches on fire near Salem and Emerson Avenues in Dayton

When firefighters arrived, flames were visible on the second floor of the house and heavy smoke was billowing from the building.

Salem Avenue has been shut down as firefighters work to put out the fire. Officials recommend an alternate route of Catalpa to Cornell if people have to drive in the area.

There are no initial reports of injuries in connection with the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s