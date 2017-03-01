Kettering police identify person of interest in assault at Elsa’s

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department released an update Wednesday morning on the assault at Elsa’s Feb. 25.

Detectives have identified a person of interest in connection to that assault. The department wrote, “We look forward to hearing his side of the story regarding what led to the assault.”

One man was seriously hurt during an apparent assault in the parking lot of Elsa’s. According to the victim, the group of people who attacked him and his friend were talking about President Donald Trump. When his friend told them to “simmer down,” punches were thrown.

Kettering police also released cell phone video of the attack that shows a man punching the victim.

If you have any information about the assault, contact Kettering police at 296-2583.