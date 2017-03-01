Kettering police identify person of interest in assault at Elsa’s

By Published:
Kettering Police are trying to identify this man in connection with a weekend assault. (Photo: Kettering Police Department)
Kettering Police are trying to identify this man in connection with a weekend assault. (Photo: Kettering Police Department)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department released an update Wednesday morning on the assault at Elsa’s Feb. 25.

Detectives have identified a person of interest in connection to that assault. The department wrote, “We look forward to hearing his side of the story regarding what led to the assault.”

One man was seriously hurt during an apparent assault in the parking lot of Elsa’s. According to the victim, the group of people who attacked him and his friend were talking about President Donald Trump. When his friend told them to “simmer down,” punches were thrown.

Kettering police also released cell phone video of the attack that shows a man punching the victim.

If you have any information about the assault, contact Kettering police at 296-2583.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s