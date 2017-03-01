Law Enforcement looking for 2 women in coin theft

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people they say are involved in the theft of silver coins from a home.

The Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday felony arrest warrants were issued Wednesday for Nicole Fornara, 31 and Sarena Smith, 27.

According to investigators, the two have been taking the stolen coins to stores in Miami, Shelby and Montgomery Counties attempting to sell them.

Anyone who has information about where these women can be found are asked to call the Miami County Communications Center at 937-440-9911.

Anonymous tips can also be left on the County Sheriff’s website.

