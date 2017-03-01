Lawmaker’s plan would revamp Ohio’s congressional map-making

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new legislative proposal calls for Ohio’s congressional districts to be drawn with bipartisan input similar to what Ohio voters approved for state legislative boundaries in 2015.

State Sen. Frank LaRose, an Akron-area Republican, introduced the resolution Wednesday that he says will make the congressional redistricting process more balanced and transparent. He says his plan won’t favor one political party over another.

LaRose’s proposal borrows ideas from a 2015 ballot initiative that revamped how the state draws districts in legislative races to determine who represents citizens at the Ohio Statehouse. Ohio’s congressional lines help determine who represents Ohioans in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Republican Gov. John Kasich has expressed support for fixing Ohio’s congressional mapmaking process.

Congressional maps are currently approved once per decade by the state Legislature.

