National Weather Service confirms tornadoes in Ohio Wednesday morning

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service in Wilmington confirms at least three tornadoes touched down in Ohio in storms Wednesday morning.

Preliminary results show damage in Anderson Township in Hamilton County was tornadic, but no EF strength determination has been made. The tornado’s path is approximately two-tenths of a mile long and 160 yards wide.

The office also confirms a tornado touched down near Amelia in Clermont County. No EF strength determination has been made.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed a tornado southeast of Leesburg in Highland County in a tweet at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Teams from the National Weather Service are surveying damage Wednesday. They expect to release the results of the survey by 9 p.m.