Ohio court considers privacy rights in backpack search

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state Supreme Court has heard arguments over the constitutionality of an Ohio student’s backpack search that authorities say led first to the discovery of bullets and later a gun.

At issue before the high court is whether a second search of the backpack violated the student’s privacy rights, which are generally weaker inside school walls.

The court heard from attorneys for both sides Wednesday morning.

Franklin County prosecutors appealed after two lower courts tossed out the evidence because of the second search.

A security official at a Columbus city high school searched the backpack in 2013 after it was found on a bus. The official conducted a second search after he recalled the student had alleged gang ties.

That search led to finding a gun on the student.

