Ohio father overdoses with infant in car, mother overdoses at home with children

NBC4 Staff Published:
parents-od-seperately

LORAIN, OH (WCMH) – A couple from Lorain, Ohio is facing child endangering charges after each allegedly overdosing in different locations in the presence of their children.

WKYC reported that Lorain police responded to a call of a man who overdosed on heroin with a small child in the car. The driver, Nathan Carroll, 29, was revived with Narcan and taken to an area hospital.

Across the street, police said that Carroll’s wife, 24-year-old Samanta Carroll had also overdosed.

Police told WKYC that they knocked on the door after responding the the original overdose call. They were met by a small child who told them that mommy was sleeping and they could not wake her up.

Samantha was also revived with Narcan and taken to an area hospital.

Both Samantha and Nathan were charged with endangering children. Nathan was also charged with OVI, driving under suspension and failure to control.

