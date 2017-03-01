Police: Abused dog found dead in garbage bag alongside NY road

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating a dead dog found inside a garbage bag on the side of the road in Rotterdam.

Police say a passerby noticed a dog’s paw protruding from the garbage bag and upon closer inspection realized that the bag contained a dead dog on Burdeck Street and North Thompson Street on Tuesday.

Police evaluated the condition of the dog and say the dog was severely neglected. The dog’s hair was not groomed and severely matted and the nails had not been clipped. Police say there was evidence of trauma to the head and two of the animal’s legs appeared to have been dislocated.

The dog is described as a Shih Tzu or Lhasa Apso, tan and white in color, two to three years old and weighing approximately 15 to 20 pounds.

Police say the dog is being sent to Cornell University for a necropsy to determine the cause of death.