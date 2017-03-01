Press conference on death of Greene County inmate

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff Gene Fischer is expected to release information on the death of an inmate in custody at the Greene County Jail.

The press conference is at 3:30 p.m.

2 NEWS will be there and will stream the press conference live on WDTN.com.

