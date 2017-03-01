Protest arrests caught on body camera draws criticism

(KVOA) Newly released police body camera video shows an elderly woman being pushed to the ground by a police officer during an immigration protest in Tucson, Arizona last month.

This video shows an 86-year old woman approaching a police officer during the demonstration.

She’s pushed to the ground by the officer… Who then begins pepper-spraying 65-year old Rolande Baker who was trying to help the woman.

Body camera video also captures the same officer shoving another person while trying to get protesters off the street.

Four people were arrested during the protest, including three for aggravated assault on a police officer.

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus says his department is currently reviewing all incidents from the protest and will release the findings when their investigation is complete.