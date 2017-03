COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced more than 158,000 concealed carry licenses were issued in Ohio in 2016. That is the most since they were first issued in 2004.

According to the Attorney General’s office, county sheriffs in Ohio issued 117,953 new licenses and 40,982 renewal licenses in 2016.

That is a total of 158,982 licenses. The previous record was in 2013, when 145,342 licenses were issued.