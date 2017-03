LEESBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A reported tornado touched down in Highland County early on Wednesday morning.

WLWT reports at least one home was destroyed in Leesburg on State Route 771. Other homes and buildings were also damaged, according to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

The storm, which hit around 3 a.m., brought down trees.

The damage is reportedly concentrated between Leesburg and Greenfield.

There aren’t any reports of injuries yet.