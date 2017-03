DAYTON (WDTN) — A semi jackknifed on I-75 southbound near the Main Street exit early on Wednesday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the semi hydroplaned and ended up block several lanes.

All southbound traffic is being routed to the Main Street exit as crews work to clear the scene.

The driver of the semi suffered a minor leg injury and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital according to OSP.

We’ll let you know when the scene clears and traffic flow resumes on I-75.