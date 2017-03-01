Sex offender sentenced to life without parole for rape

Robert Maranger is sentenced to life in prison without parole for rape.


DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A lifetime sex offender from Wisconsin will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a rape that occurred in the Miami Valley.

Robert Maranger told judges in a Montgomery County Court during his sentencing this morning, “I’m guilty of the offense.”

Prosecutors said he sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl at a Butler Township hotel in August of 2015. The assault happened at the indoor pool area of the Quality Inn. Prosecutors said they were in town to visit the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Maranger was convicted of rape and gross sexual imposition. He was sentenced to life without parole on the rape charge and five years to life for the gross sexual imposition charge. He is also required to register as a Tier-3 sex offender.

 

