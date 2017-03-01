Storm system that killed 3 in Midwest rumbles eastward

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A spring-like storm system spawned tornadoes that destroyed more than 100 homes and killed three people in the central U.S. before it rumbled eastward Wednesday, putting about 95 million people in its path, forecasters said.

The compact but strong storms, known as supercells, moved into the region on Tuesday and raked parts of Arkansas, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Missouri before moving into Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Storm spawns tornadoes across central US View as list View as gallery Open Gallery In this Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, photo, family and neighbors survey the damage to the home of Patricia Huber in Perryville, Mo. The National Weather Service is sending crews to evaluate the damage from a powerful storm system that spawned deadly tornadoes in the nation’s midsection. (J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) In this Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, photo, Alan Huber surveys the damage to his farm in Perryville, Mo. In the foreground is the barn that Huber had built last August. The National Weather Service is sending crews to evaluate the damage from a powerful storm system that spawned deadly tornadoes in the nation’s midsection. (J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Firefighters work the site of a damaged area in Ottawa, Ill., after a tornado moved through the area Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has activated the state's emergency operations center as local officials reported damage from tornados spawned by a late-winter storm system. (Allen Cunningham/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) A man and woman try to wheel a portable generator through downed wires after a storm moved through Naplate, Ill., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Tornadoes touched down in the upper Midwest and northern Arkansas on Tuesday. (Chris Yucus/NewsTribune via AP) A firefighter removes fallen tree branches from the road in Ottawa, Ill., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Tornadoes touched down in the upper Midwest and northern Arkansas on Tuesday, in a spring-like storm system. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP) This photo provided by Tim Creedon shows his baseball and a hailstone that fell in the backyard of Creedon's home in Ottawa, Ill., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has activated the state's emergency operations center as local officials reported damage from tornados spawned by a late-winter storm system. (Tim Creedon via AP) Emergency crews work the site where several structures were heavily damaged in downtown Naplate, Ill., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has activated the state's emergency operations center as local officials reported damage from tornados spawned by a late-winter storm system. (Allen Cunningham/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Part of a tree rests on a home after it was damaged during a storm in Ottawa, Ill., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Tornadoes touched down in the upper Midwest and northern Arkansas on Tuesday, in a spring-like storm system. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP) People walk through downed wires after a storm moved through Naplate, Ill., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Tornadoes touched down in the upper Midwest and northern Arkansas on Tuesday. (Chris Yucus/NewsTribune via AP) Firefighters stand near a home that was damaged during a storm in Ottawa, Ill., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Tornadoes touched down in the upper Midwest and northern Arkansas on Tuesday, in a spring-like storm system. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP) Debris rest on the ground after a storm moved through Naplate, Ill., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Tornadoes touched down in the upper Midwest and northern Arkansas on Tuesday. (Chris Yucus/NewsTribune via AP) Lightning flashes in storm clouds over the village of Dunlap, Ill., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. A spring-like storm churning across the Midwest poses a risk of more bad weather for millions of people. (Ron Johnson/Journal Star via AP)

Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center said the storm system appeared headed toward the mid-Atlantic states and southern New England, and that New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Atlanta and Washington, D.C. could be affected.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, received about two dozen reports of possible tornadoes late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Warning coordination meteorologist Patrick Marsh said crews are still determining if damage was from tornadoes or straight-line winds, and how many twisters touched down.

Marsh said a strong storm system moved from the Mountain West and collided with warm and humid air in the central U.S., which has enjoyed an unusually warm winter and where temperatures Tuesday were well into the 70s in many places.

“That’s why we saw storms more representative of late March and April,” Marsh said. “The atmosphere doesn’t care what the calendar says.”

In Illinois, an uprooted tree killed a person in Ottawa, 70 miles southwest of Chicago, state Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Patti Thompson said. Minor injuries were also reported at an Ottawa nursing home.

An apparent tornado struck a building near a house in the southeastern Illinois town of Crossville, killing a 71-year-old man and injuring his wife, White County Coroner Chris Marsh said.

In Missouri, several vehicles were blown off of Interstate 55 near Perryville, 65 miles southeast of St. Louis. A man in one of those vehicles died, Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Justin Wheatley said. The wind was so strong that it lifted crumpled cars from a nearby salvage yard and tossed them along the highway.

Nearly 110 homes in the Perryville area were destroyed and about 20 people in Perry County suffered minor injuries, Wheatley said.

In Arkansas, emergency managers said 10 to 15 people were injured in White County, about 45 miles northeast of Little Rock, and minor injuries were reported at a prison in the northeastern part of the state. At Bald Knob High School, hundreds of people took shelter, including schoolchildren, as a storm damaged about 40 homes.

Tornadoes may have touched down Wednesday in and near Nashville, Tennessee. Weather service meteorologist Sam Herron cited numerous reports of scattered damage across central Tennessee a possible tornado near the Cool Springs mall south of Nashville. The city’s Emergency Operations Center tweeted that damage to power lines and trees indicated that another tornado may have touched down in the city.

A tornado is suspected after several homes and a church building were damaged in Ireland, Indiana. No injuries were reported but one woman had to be rescued from a partially collapsed home.

Strong winds elsewhere in the Plains spread wildfires in Texas. Four homes were destroyed near Tulia, about 50 miles south of Amarillo, before firefighters beat back the flames. Texas A&M Forest Service spokesman Phillip Truitt said the fire prompted the evacuation of almost 1,200 homes.