Strong storms move across the Miami Valley

(WDTN) — Strong storms have moved across the Miami Valley early on Wednesday morning. A severe threat could remain for the area through the morning hours.

2 News has found several areas of storm damage so far. If you have pictures of damage, please share them with us through the Report It feature on our website, or by sending images through Facebook or Twitter.

Storm Damage – 3/1/2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A tree down on power lines in the 5900 block of Basore Road in Trotwood A tree down on power lines in the 5900 block of Basore Road in Trotwood Trotwood Police block the road after a tree came down on power lines on Basore Road A tree down in the 100 block of Columbus Street in Dayton A tree down in the 100 block of Columbus Street in Dayton A tree down in the 100 block of Columbus Street in Dayton