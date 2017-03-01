Vandalia man prepares for Wednesday’s storms, recalls tornado

maytal-levi By Published:
Aftermath of tornado that touched down overnight 2 years ago (WDTN Photo)
VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Some residents in Vandalia spent hours preparing for Wednesday’s overnight storm.

John Kovacs’ home was damaged in a tornado that touched down overnight three years ago in the area. He says after that he stays extra prepared for anything.

Kovacs loves amateur radio, he has an entire room dedicated to communicating with people all over the country and overseas.

He says when the tornado touched down on Halloween three years ago it took him offline for six months and damaged his entire roof.

“It cost about $30,000 to replace everything,” he said.

His ham radio tower fell on top of his roof and had to be replaced.

“We had to order it from Kansas and hire a contractor to come out and take out what was there and put in the new stuff,” said Kovacs.

When he heard about possible tornadoes touching down Wednesday overnight he wasn’t worried having already been through one, but he does have a warning for the community.

“Secure everything. Especially yourselves. You never know what’s going to happen.” he said.

