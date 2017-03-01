VIDEO: High speed crash on camera

(NBC News) It looked like something straight out of a Hollywood movie set.

Authorities say an inmate at a prison work release program in Louisiana stole an employee’s pickup truck and led sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase.

When the suspect hit spike strips in Webster Parish, he lost control sending the vehicle off the road and then airborne.

The truck eventually ended up flipped and on its roof.

Both the suspect and passenger were taken into custody.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news