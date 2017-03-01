VIDEO: High speed crash on camera

nbc_news_peacock By Published: Updated:
A suspect, trying to elude police wrecks vehicle and goes airborne in Louisiana.
A suspect, trying to elude police wrecks vehicle and goes airborne in Louisiana.

(NBC News) It looked like something straight out of a Hollywood movie set.

Authorities say an inmate at a prison work release program in Louisiana stole an employee’s pickup truck and led sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase.

When the suspect hit spike strips in Webster Parish, he lost control sending the vehicle off the road and then airborne.

The truck eventually ended up flipped and on its roof.

Both the suspect and passenger were taken into custody.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s