West Liberty-Salem Superintendent offers inside look at upgraded security measures

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (WDTN) – More than one month after a student opened fire inside West Liberty-Salem High School, school officials are upgrading security to make the school safer for students.

It’s been exactly 40 days since Police say 17-year-old Ely Serna brought a shot gun to school, assembled it in the bathroom, and then proceeded to shoot one of his classmates. That classmate–16-year-old Logan Cole–is now back at school. He’s attending classes in a building that looks the same on the outside as it did back on January 20th–but is now much different inside.

“In terms of security,” West Liberty-Salem Local Schools Superintendent Kraig Hissong said. “We’re trying to make some changes as rapidly as we possibly can.”

Some of those changes involve making it easier for students to exit the building in active shooter situations.

A Snapchat video was captured by student Lily Kelly moments after her and several students broke windows to get to safety.

“It was difficult for students,” Hissong said. “To get out windows and be able to evacuate the building. And that’s something we think is very important.”

Most of the windows in the school only open 7 to 8 inches. But now, Superintendent Kraig Hissong and his team are in the process of installing windows like these–that fully open and take just seconds to get out of.

Under Ohio law, having windows that fully open isn’t a requirement for schools, but Hissong wants more educators to know it’s an option.

“That’s a conversation,” Hissong said. “That I’m looking forward to having with some legislatures.”

He’s also changing the locks on classroom doors, allowing anyone to lock the door from the inside without a key.

“If you were a student,” Hissong said. “Something had happened to the adult in the classroom or something like that we thought it was important for those students to be able to lock that door.”

Perhaps the most noticeable change is the front office’s new wallpaper. Each inch of the wall, plastered with messages of support that poured in after the shooting… from all over the country, even some from Guatemala and the United Kingdom. Each message serving as a reminder of just how many people care about the small-tight knit community of West Liberty.

“Many different things that have been done and said for us has just been very inspiring,” Hissong said. “And very supportive during a tough time like this.”

17-year-old Ely Serna is currently being held in a juvenile detention center. Prosecutors have asked to charge him as an adult.