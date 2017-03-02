5-year-old boy gets haircut just like his best friend to confuse their teacher

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) — A Louisville boy who turns five this week is spreading love and acceptance across the country and around the world.

And maybe, with any luck, he’ll help heal our nation’s great divide at a time when many of its citizens are splitting hairs over issues of race and other matters.

Jax Rosebush told his mother last Friday morning that he wanted his hair cropped extremely close when he got it cut over the weekend so he could look exactly like his friend Reddy. Jax said he couldn’t wait for his his teacher to see him Monday because she wouldn’t be able to tell him and Reddy apart.

