8-year-old handcuffed at school

PARKLAND, Wash – (KING) – An upset mother is speaking out after a school resource officer handcuffed her 8-year-old son at his Parkland, Washington school.

Amanda Bullinger said it started on Brookdale Elementary school’s playground on Monday. Her 8-year-old son Ayden had been dealing with an ongoing bullying problem, which had come to a head.

“It was like 11:15-ish that I got a call. It was the principal. She said she had Ayden in the office and he had an altercation at recess,” Bullinger said.

Ayden told his mother an older student was bullying him at school over the past few months.

To make matters more difficult, he struggles with sensory processing disorder. His mom said intense situations trigger anxiety and emotional meltdowns. But she never thought it would lead to what she saw when she arrived at school.

“I get there and I see a police car in the parking lot, and I said, ‘Oh this can’t be good.’ I go into the office and Ayden is sitting in a chair, hands cuffed behind his back and a police office is holding him down like this,” Bullinger said. “And Ayden is bright red crying, freaking out.”

