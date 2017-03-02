As UD hoops advances through March, new gear is expected

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton’s men’s basketball team is once again set to make a run into March Madness.

UD captured its first-ever outright Atlantic 10 regular season championship this week against VCU and as the team plays through March, fans can expect to see new gear hitting the shelves soon.

“I have so many UD things, I can probably go whole month wearing something UD every week,” said UD junior, Katherine Schultz.

After the team made history Wednesday night by capturing their first-ever outright Atlantic Ten regular season championship, Schultz can’t wait to buy more gear to support her team.

“It was so tense, everyone was yelling and cheering, we were so excited. Then once they won, we just freaked out and stormed the court. We were singing, jumping and dancing,” said Schultz.

It’s familiar territory for UD fans. This team has done big things in post-season play.

Just three years ago the Flyers made it all the way to the Elite 8, and plenty of fresh gear hit the streets.

“The fan base is always very strong. A couple of years ago, running through the NCAA tournament we definitely saw more because there was more time, but the fans are always very loyal, very happy to support the team,” said UD Bookstore employee, Tim Greger.

Greger says they’re expecting some conference championship gear in store soon.

Depending on how well the team does from here, more new items could follow.

“People pick up on it, and it’s not even just the fans, but when we have students coming in for campus visits they can feel the energy,” said Greger.

UD will play its final regular season game on the road at George Washington on March, 4th. After that, the Flyers will play as the #1 seed in the Atlantic 10 tournament.