Candidates file to contest city commission seats

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton City Commissioners will have competition for their seats in the election this November.

Two seats will be contested.

Thursday morning, Shenise Turner-Sloss and Dayton Pastor Reverend Darryl Fairchild filed to run for city commission.

Incumbent Commissioners Joey Williams and Jeffrey Mims Junior are running for re-election.

Friday is the deadline to file.

