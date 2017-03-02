Charges approved for suspect in Kettering restaurant assault

Lee Jackson says he was attacked by several people in the parking lot of Elsa's in Kettering.

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department confirms charges were approved for a suspect in an assault that happened at a local restaurant in February.

Michael Ramey, 23, faces felonious assault charges for the incident that put a 29-year-old in the hospital.

The assault happened in the parking lot of Elsa’s on Feb. 25. According to the victim, the group of people who attacked him and his friend were talking about President Donald Trump. When his friend told them to “simmer down,” punches were thrown.

Kettering police also released cell phone video of the attack that shows a man punching the victim.

On Facebook, the Kettering Police Department wrote, “Thanks to those who assisted in the investigation, and the hard work of KPD detectives, Mr. Ramey will have to explain his actions in court.”

A warrant has been signed for Ramey.

