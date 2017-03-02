Crews battle house fire on Linnbrook Drive in Dayton

DAYTON (WDTN) — Firefighters worked quickly to knock down a fire at a house in Dayton.

The fire started just before 9 a.m. on Thursday at a house in the 1800 block of Linnbrook Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from one window of the house.

Firefighters quickly ran a hose line and put out the fire. No one was home when the fire started.

Dayton District Fire Chief Peter Whitby says they’re investigating if someone is currently living in the house.

“There are indicators somebody is possibly living there,” Whitby said. “It’s not unusual to find a vacant house with evidence of people living there.”

Whitby says there wasn’t much in the house in the way of personal affects and furnishings.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.