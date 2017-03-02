Dayton man indicted in Harrison Township shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was indicted Thursday in connection with a February shooting outside a Harrison Township bar.

The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney, Mat Heck, Jr. said Thursday Shaun D. Hill, 27, from Dayton was indicted on one count of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, one count of felonious assault causing serious physical harm and one count of having weapons while under a disability because Hill has a prior drug conviction.

Investigators say on February 11 Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the Liquid Sports Club at 5202 North Main Street. When they arrived, they found a 26‐year‐old Dayton man had been shot.

Witnesses told deputies an altercation had taken place inside the club and a number of people went outside the building. Hill then fired into the crowd, striking the victim.

At the time of the shooting, Hill was out on bond from an unrelated case, having been indicted for obstructing official business in an incident that occurred in Miami Township in January, according to prosecutors.

In that incident, officers with the Regional Agencies Narcotics & Gun Enforcement (RANGE) Task Force were conducting an investigation into illegal drug trafficking, when Hill and another suspect fled the area by jumping a fence and running across I‐75, causing the highway to be shut down for a short time.

Hill is now in custody at the Montgomery County Jail being held on a $1,000,000 bond. He will be arraigned on Tuesday, March 7.