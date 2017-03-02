Dem. leader Schumer says attorney general Sessions should resign

Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)
Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign.

Several Republicans and Democrats have called for Sessions to recuse himself from an investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election following the revelation he talked twice with Russia’s ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign.

Ohio senator Rob Portman has asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from an investigation into Russian interference in the US presidential election.

The conversations seem to contradict sworn statements Sessions gave to Congress during his confirmation hearings.

Schumer says a special prosecutor is needed to investigate the allegations of Russian interference and also look into whether the investigation has already been compromised by Sessions.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi has accused Sessions of “lying under oath” and demanded that he resign.

