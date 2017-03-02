Great reading tips from third graders

Related Coverage Read Across America Day in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Stories poured out from classrooms across the Miami Valley Thursday for Read Across America Day.

We stopped by River’s Edge Montessori in Dayton and spoke with two third graders from Mrs. Dow’s class.

Maxwell Landers told us why he loves to read. “Because it inspires me to imagine, and imagining strengthens your brain,” he said.

“I love reading because you get to sound out the words and read hard, challenging books,” said Devenh James.

Maxwell said he likes to imagine that he’s the characters when he’s reading a great book. He said one of his favorite series right now is The Underland Chronicles.

Devenh said she has some tips for kids struggling with their reading skills. “Sound out the syllables and try to practice with your mom or your dad,” she said. “Just read and fun!”

What does Devenh want to be when she grows up? “A teacher,” she smiled.

Maxwell said his advice is to read your books more than once, and be inspired to imagine and talk about them.

He wants to be a veterinarian when he grows up.