High winds bring down trees, knock out power

(WDTN) — High winds persisted into the early morning hours on Thursday in the Miami Valley.

A high wind advisory expired at 4 a.m. on Thursday.

High winds brought down trees and knocked out power across the area.

A large tree fell across West Riverview Avenue just before 1 a.m., closing the road for more than an hour while crews worked to clear the debris.

DP&L was also busy for a second straight day, working to restore power to hundreds of customers, with Montgomery and Greene Counties being the hardest hit. At 4:30 a.m., nearly 500 customers across the area were still without power.