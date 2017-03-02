Improper credentials close gate at WPAFB

Wright Patterson Air Force Base (Photo/WDTN Staff)
Wright Patterson Air Force Base (Photo/WDTN Staff)

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – A gate at Wright-Patterson Air Force was closed for about 90 minutes Thursday after someone without proper identification tried to enter the base.

An official at WPAFB told 2 NEWS a man without proper credentials tried to enter the base through Gate 12A around 3:30 Thursday afternoon. Security personnel closed the gate and forced the man to leave the area. He was not arrested.

Officials say at no time was a threat posed to the base or anyone who works there.

Many people, however, were unable to enter or leave while security personnel dealt with the issue.

The gate reopened and traffic was allowed to move through the gate around 5:00 p.m.

