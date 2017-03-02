Inside look at why local jails push for body scanners to prevent violence, overdoses

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Two local jails may soon be getting body scanners.

Sheriff Phil Plummer has requested funds for the Montgomery County Jail and Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer plans on finding money in his budget to get the much-needed device.

Thursday 2 NEWS went inside one of the only jails in the state with a body scanner.

In less than five seconds a body scanner can detect if an inmate is trying to sneak contraband into a jail. The image is immediately uploaded and reviewed by a deputy. Major Charmaine McGuffey who’s in charge of the Hamilton County Jail said you have to know what to look for.

“The machine has been fabulous for us. We’ve found a number of different things on people. Things you wouldn’t believe that people bring in secreted in their body cavities,” McGuffey said. “Our officers that use the scanner are specially trained to do so.”

The Hamilton County jail house roughly 1,400 inmates at any given time. An estimated 80 offenders are processed into the facility daily, and McGuffey said there are just as many going out.

According to McGuffey, there were 400 instances of inmates attempting to smuggle contraband, including weapons, needles and drugs into the jail, which were captured by body scanner in 2016. In one of those instances, a man hid a screwdriver inside his body.

“You absolutely need to maintain safety for your officers and for the people that are incarcerated in your facility. Not to mention the fact that with the heroin epidemic and the things that are going on in the drug world today, people are more and more desperate to bring drugs into our facility and we have to find those drugs. This is the spot we want to find it. Right here, right in the intake process,” McGuffey said.

This technology comes at a hefty price. We’re talking close to $250,000 for a body scanning machine. McGuffey said it’s worth every penny, “I would say it’s not only a good investment but a must.”

Hamilton County Jail was the first in the state to add a body scanner to the facility. No word yet on when Montgomery or Greene county will get their devices.

