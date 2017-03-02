Kitchen fire spreads to roof of house in Dayton

DAYTON (WDTN) — Firefighters say unattended food on a stovetop led to a fire at a house in Dayton.

The fire started around 3:20 a.m. on Thursday at a house in the 2000 block of Ewalt Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they found the fire had spread from the kitchen to the attic. The fire burned through the roof in some spots.

There were seven people inside the house at the time of the fire, two adults and five children. Everyone got out safely and no one was hurt.

Firefighters didn’t estimate the damage to the home.