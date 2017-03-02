Michigan frat under fire for peanut prank

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WDIV) – Police reports have been filed with both Central Michigan University officials and the Mt. Pleasant Police Department after a student with a peanut allergy was allegedly hazed by having peanut butter rubbed on his face.

The now former student from Marysville was passed out at an off-campus fraternity when the peanut butter was rubbed on his face, according to his mother.

Teresa Seely said the incident happened in the fall, but her son didn’t tell his family until Tuesday. Seely was furious about the incident and went public, posting a picture of her son on her Facebook page. She said her son has a deadly peanut allergy and could’ve been killed.

CMU officials said the fraternity was closed in 2011 because of hazing incidents.

“This is not a recognized fraternity, and we got rid of them because they were doing things we did not agree with as a university,” officials said.

