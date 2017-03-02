Middletown toddler died after being rolled over by car

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A 3-year-old Middletown boy died Wednesday in what police are calling a freak accident.

A Middletown traffic report revealed the parked car was left running in a driveway that was slightly inclined. Accord to the report the vehicle was being held by a block placed behind a rear tire to prevent it from moving.

Witnesses say the child was playing in the yard as the car began rolling backward down the long driveway. It eventually came to a stop in a ditch, but not before striking the toddler, his grandfather and another man who both tried to save the boy.

According to authorities, the grandfather needed surgery but is expected to make a full recovery.

Middletown police have not said if charges will be filed against the owner of the vehicle.

