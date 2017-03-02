Middletown toddler died after being rolled over by car

Charlisa-Gordon By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo)
(WDTN Photo)

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A 3-year-old Middletown boy died Wednesday in what police are calling a freak accident.

A Middletown traffic report revealed the parked car was left running in a driveway that was slightly inclined.  Accord to the report the vehicle was being held by a block placed behind a rear tire to prevent it from moving.

Witnesses say the child was playing in the yard as the car began rolling backward down the long driveway.  It eventually came to a stop in a ditch, but not before striking the toddler, his grandfather and another man who both tried to save the boy.

According to authorities, the grandfather needed surgery but is expected to make a full recovery.

Middletown police have not said if charges will be filed against the owner of the vehicle.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s