New Carlisle man facing multiple charges

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A New Carlisle man is behind bars, linked to a string of crimes in Miami County.

The Miami County Sheriff’s office arrested 29-year-old Christopher M. Chaffman on Tuesday.

Chaffman is being held in the Miami County Jail on two counts of Breaking and Entering, Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, Tampering with Evidence, and Arson.

Those charges are related to several crimes that happened between February 26th and 28th.

The first event happened at Hart Cemetery on Walnut Grove Road in Elizabeth Township on February 26th. Sheriff’s deputies found an enclosed trailer at the cemetery that had been set on fire. The trailer was reported stolen out of Montgomery County.

Later, two ATVs were found near State Route 202 and Tipp Elizabeth Road. The ATVs had been stolen from a barn near 202 and Children’s Home Road.

On February 27th, deputies found Chaffman’s truck abandoned near Scarff Road and U.S. Route 40 in Bethel Township. Authorities impounded the truck and found stolen property.

On February 28th, deputies stopped Chaffman in the 5700 block of Dayton Brandt Road in Bethel Township. Chaffman was driving a riding lawnmower that was later found to be stolen from the 7900 block of Scarff Road.

Deputies took Chaffman into custody at that time. A court date for Chaffman hasn’t been announced yet.