Ohio sets record for most CCW permits issued in 2016

gun-sales

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio issued more CCW permits than ever before in 2016.

According to the state Attorney General’s office nearly 159,000 people statewide got their permit to carry.

Rick Roberts, the manager of Miami Valley Shooting Grounds in Vandalia has noticed the increase and says he’s added more classes to accommodate.

“We did one on Saturday, one on Sunday. Now we’re doing two on most of those days now every weekend,” Roberts said, “We’re booked four, five, up to six weekends. So we’re going to have more classes for this but we’re very busy.”

In its annual report, the Ohio Attorney General’s office counted a total of 158,982 CCW licenses that were issued last year, the most ever in a single year.

About 75% of those issued, were to new permit holders.

The fact that more Ohioans want to carry is no surprise to Roberts, who teaches them how.

“A lot of them are just saying that with society today, they’re all nervous. I’m getting older people, different generations coming in. We’ve had up to 90 year old ladies and gentleman come in and get their CCW’s,” he said.

Protection is the main reason Tonya Whittaker says she’s getting her permit later this year.

“Well, for one, I have a kid and with all the violence that’s been going on in the past year or two it’s ridiculous. I just want to feel safe. I bought two pistols this last week, one for home one for carry,” said Whittaker, “Knowing that I have it at my side, if it’s needed or by my bedside if it’s needed. For any reason, it’s there.”

According to the Montgomery county sheriff’s office, as of today 1,045 CCW permits have been issued.

