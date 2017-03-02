Ohio’s senators react to attorney general recusal from probe

associated-press-logo By Published:
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the National Association of Attorneys General annual winter meeting, in Washington. Sessions had two conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign season last year, contact that immediately fueled calls for him to recuse himself from a Justice Department investigation into Russian interference in the election. The Justice Department said Wednesday night, March 1, 2017, that the two conversations took place last year when Sessions was a senator. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the National Association of Attorneys General annual winter meeting, in Washington. Sessions had two conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign season last year, contact that immediately fueled calls for him to recuse himself from a Justice Department investigation into Russian interference in the election. The Justice Department said Wednesday night, March 1, 2017, that the two conversations took place last year when Sessions was a senator. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to step aside from the Justice Department investigation into whether Russia interfered in last year’s election has drawn mixed reactions from Ohio’s U.S. senators.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman earlier urged Sessions to recuse himself from the probe and said he thinks Sessions “did the right thing” Thursday.

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown had said recusal wasn’t enough and Sessions “must resign his post immediately.” A Brown spokeswoman said in an email Thursday that Brown stands by that statement.

Sessions’ decision came amid growing pressure from Democrats and Republicans after revelations he twice spoke with the Russian ambassador to the United States and didn’t say so when pressed by Congress.

U.S. Reps. Tim Ryan, Marcy Kaptur and Joyce Beatty also are among Ohio Democrats calling for Sessions’ resignation.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s