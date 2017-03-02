Police searching for suspects who stole 100,000 diapers from charity

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) – More than 100,000 diapers donated to charity are missing.

They were stolen from in a warehouse in Fox Crossing used by the United Way of the Fox Cities as part of a diaper bank for families in need.

Police say the thieves took about 1,700 cases of diapers from the building on Valley Road sometime between January 3 and February 13.

“It’s a truckload, it’s 13 pallets, so whoever took this obviously had a to have a truck — a big truck, not just a pickup truck, a commercial-type truck — and had to know how to operate a tow motor,” said Officer Jason Weber of the Fox Crossing Police Department.

The warehouse has been a diaper bank for the United Way Fox Cities since 2010.

Last year alone, the charity distributed 300,000 diapers to 875 families across Northeast Wisconsin.

Nanci Micke of the United Way Fox Cities said, “We know that 1 in every 3 families struggles to provide diapers for their babies. That’s a large number in our population that are struggling every day. For many of these families, it’s a choice between providing diapers and maybe providing food for their family.”

Already the United Way Fox Cities has received offers of help, including from groups willing to hold donation drives to replenish the bank.

Police say the diapers were worth about $45,000.

Weber said, “It’s a substantial theft nonetheless, but when we found out what these diapers were ready for, it really kind of made it even more worse than just a crime in and of itself.”

Right now police don’t have any substantive leads. They’re asking the public to keep an eye out for anyone attempting to hide diapers or sell them on the black market.