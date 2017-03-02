Read Across America Day in Dayton

Related Coverage Great reading tips from third graders

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thursday was Read Across America Day. It is a celebration of literacy and the birthday of Dr. Seuss.

We visited River’s Edge Montessori School in Dayton, where students in Mrs. Dow’s 1-3 grade class have been working hard in all their studies, including reading.

We wanted to celebrate their success. So, we asked them to pick out their favorite Dr. Seuss quote and read it for us on camera.

“Kid, you’ll move mountains,” smiled one little boy.

One by one, they all read the inspirational words. Click on the above video to see.

