Refugees from Africa to resettle in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s been more than a month since President Trump’s signed an executive order limiting the amount of refugees allowed in the U.S. and now local organizations are starting to see the effects.

Catholic Social Services is the Miami Valley’s one and only organization that handles refugee resettlement.

Any time a new refugee resettles in the Dayton area, one of their first stops is the Catholic Social Services Center for Families. But, sometimes their new life begins without the people who mean the most to them–the people who they rely on for support and comfort–their family.

“It has to be tough,” Catholic Social Services CEO Laura Roesch said. “We can all relate to what it would be like to be separated from our siblings. Or parents separated from their children.”

That separation is because of the uncertainty surrounding President’s Trump Executive Order. In it, it originally limited the number of refugees allowed in the U.S in 2017 from 110,000 to 50,000.

Roesch says that limit was set after some families settled in the U.S., expecting their loved ones to join them.

“There has been a lot uncertainty and some anxiety that has been created with families with refugees who are newly resettled,” Roesch said. “And they are thinking about their loves that they were expecting to join them.”

Refugee camps are where many family members are left waiting, uncertain if they’ll ever get a reunion with their family on American soil.

Since October 2016, over 30,000 refugees have been admitted to the country. That mean’s less than 20,000 are allowed in the U.S. through the end of the fiscal year under Trump’s executive order.

“There are a number of refugees that we were planning to see and welcome this year in Dayton,” Roesch said. “We’re uncertain in terms of when they are coming, how many will be coming and that’s a real concern for the families who are waiting for them.”

While they wait for their families to get here, they learn English, find a job and adjust to their new life.

“The most important thing for refugees,” Roesch said. “Is to get to self-sufficiency as soon as they can.”

Which is tough. Michael Murphy works first hand with refugees in the area. He says many times they have to overcome a language barrier, while also finding peace after escaping violence.

“We’re working with people that are amerced in trauma,” Murphy said. “They’re coming from a place of trauma and that’s while they are refugees. And some have lost their families figuratively and literally and so we are looking to reconnect people.”

Last year, Catholic Social Services settled over 400 refugees in the Dayton area. This year, they were planning on doing about the same, but because of President Trump’s order, they plan on resettling about 250. They say most — like the ones expected this week — are coming from Africa.