Son stabs mother, refuses to come out of house

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – SWAT Officers from the Dayton Police Department were called to the 1800 block of East 4th Street Thursday morning after police say a man stabbed his mother.

When police arrived they were able to get the mother and father out of the house but the son would not come out the home.

SWAT was called to the scene and the son came out of the house.

The mother suffered non-life threatening injuries.

