Suspect in fatal Trotwood shooting pleads not guilty

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – New information about a deadly shooting in Trotwood this week.

The suspect, 23-year-old Deron Martin, pleaded not guilty to murder and felonious assault Thursday morning.

Martin is accused of killing Charles McDonald, Jr. on Autumn Woods Avenue Monday.

Martin is in Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

Dayton police are working to determine if that homicide in Trotwood is connected to the shooting of a 9-year-old on Dennison Avenue Monday night. A bullet went through the front door of a home and into the boy’s leg.

The boy was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital and was back home on Tuesday.

