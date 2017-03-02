VIDEO: Storm orphaned puppies reunited with mother

MONTEREY COUNTY (KRON) — The SPCA was able to rescue three orphaned puppies, and miraculously reunite them with their mother after they were separated during severe stormy weather.

The puppies, Gilligan, Skipper, and Mary Ann and two other pups were found trapped under a portable classroom at Gavilan View Middle School in Salinas on Feb. 22nd, according to the SPCA.

“Teachers and students at the school heard crying under the classroom for at least two days, starting when the students returned on Tuesday from a school vacation,” SPCA officials said.

A custodian and a teacher worked together to dig under the building and safely pull the puppies to safety, but their mother was nowhere to be found.

SPCA humane officers rushed the tiny puppies back to the shelter for immediate veterinary care.

Gilligan, Skipper, and Mary Ann survived. Sadly the other two did not make it.

Humane officers knew of a lactating dog that had been rescued five days prior during a major storm that hit the community.

Hoping this could be the mother of the 2-week-old puppies, the SPCA brought them all together.

“The mother dog immediately and lovingly took the puppies into her care without hesitation and began nursing them,” the SPCA said.

It is a miracle that the puppies survived so long without their mother to feed them and keep them warm.

This leaves room for the possibility that there real mother is still out there.

However, the school has not seen another lactating dog on campus, and no dog has come back looking for the puppies.

