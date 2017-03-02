VP Mike Pence visiting Ohio

Vice President-elect Mike Pence walks through the halls of Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Vice President-elect Mike Pence walks through the halls of Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is expected to discuss efforts to repeal the health care overhaul during a visit to Ohio.

The former governor of neighboring Indiana on Thursday is scheduled to visit Frame USA, which sells American-made picture frames from its home base in a northern Cincinnati suburb.

Ohio is among the states under the Affordable Care Act that has expanded Medicaid, the federal-state program for low-income Americans that is managed by the states. Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sihk) has voiced concern about the fate of that expansion in the repeal.

Pence told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday that “we don’t want anyone to fall through the cracks,” especially not “the most disadvantaged citizens among us.”

Donald Trump carried Ohio, a crucial swing state for Republican presidential candidates.

