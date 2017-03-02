Winds topple gas station canopy in New York

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Strong winds left behind damage across parts of Western New York overnight, and one sight in particular had a lot of people stopping to take pictures Thursday morning: a gas station canopy toppled over sideways by a strong gust.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at a Sunoco on West Main Street.

“I just heard a boom sound,” said the owner of the gas station, Tamirat Tsig. “I’d seen the wind was wiggling it, but I was hoping nothing was going to happen.”

“I was turned around, I heard some noises, and turned around,” he added. “I didn’t even know what happened.”

In the light of day Thursday, it looks like the center support column broke at the base, sending the canopy over sideways onto a gas pump.

Fortunately, no one was pumping gas their at the time. Unfortunately, it may be some time before anyone can pump their gas their again. Tsig said he’d already contacted someone about repairing the damage, but did not know how long those repairs could take.

In the meantime, Tsig said he was hoping to keep the store at his gas station open for customers.

He says one customer was inside the store when the canopy blew over. No one was hurt.