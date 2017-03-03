2 people taken to hospitals after school bus hits guardrail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton Public School District bus struck a guardrail Friday morning.

The bus was entering westbound US-35 from Steve Whalen Boulevard when the accident occurred around 8:30 a.m.

According to a Dayton Public School spokesperson, it is believed the driver suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the bus, striking a guardrail.

The driver was taken to Grandview Hospital with unknown injuries. Another person, a paraprofessional who helps students get on and off the bus was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

There were no students on the bus at the time of the accident.

