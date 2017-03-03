24-Hour news channels banned from gym’s televisions

SCRANTON, PA (WBRE) — No more 24-hour news channels. That’s the new policy at a Pennsylvania YMCA after the organization’s leaders say political discourse has turned threatening.

In a letter to its gym members, the Greater Scranton YMCA says the board of directors decided to block 24-hour news channels.

The letter continues to say “it has raised concerns about the safety, both physically and emotionally, of our members.”

“There was one that was broken up by another member that was just about ready to go physical and we’ve had members step forward saying they’ve felt a little uncomfortable about the arguments that were going on over the politics,” said Trish Fisher with the Greater Scranton YMCA.

“I think it is probably an overreaction,” says YMCA member David Dimmick. “There was a lot of arguing going on during the election, protesting, that type of thing. But I think it’s all gone now.”

The letter says the topic may be revisited once things “calm down,” but for now the ban continues.

