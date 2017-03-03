$25M Delco Lofts restoring a historic gem in downtown

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A downtown building that has stood empty for decades is getting a makeover.

The Delco Lofts will overlook Fifth Third Field, home of the Dayton Dragons.

For 17 seasons, the building sat vacant, and Jason Woodard knew its location would be perfect for residential lofts.

“We saw a great opportunity to bring some life to it,” he said.

The Dayton Engineers Laboratory Company (DELCO) dates back to 1909 when the company was founded by Charles Kettering and Edward Deeds.

“This building was here during the Great Flood,” Woodard added, “The rich history of the building was exciting as well.”

In a room on the sixth floor, initial design work for a self starter patent was created.

Now, the building will bring new life.

The Delco Lofts are made up of 133 total units. Woodard says those units will consist of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. Of those, about 35% have been filled.

The rooms will utilize the building’s unmistakable windows.

The $25 million investment is a complement to the Water Street District.

Woodard tells 2 NEWS the sixth floor office of Charles Kettering will be restored to its original finishes, as best as possible.

“I’m sure there’s a storied history. I don’t know that there will ever be a shortage of stories to be told,” he said.

Lofts are still available to rent. Woodard says construction should be complete by the end of May. First tenants will be able to move in July 1.